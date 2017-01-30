Protest: Tuface yet to notify us – Police Command

The Lagos State Police Command says it is yet to be officially notified of the protest being organised by popular musician, Tuface Idibia (TuBaba)

The State Commissioner of Police Mr Fatai Owoseni however said that the command was aware of the proposed demonstration.

Owoseni told journalists on Monday that his command was yet to be officially notified of the proposed protest, adding that the police would not allow unscrupulous elements to hijack the protest.

Tuface, the African Queen crooner recently took to his Instagram handle: @official2baba, calling on his fans and followers to join in the nationwide protest scheduled for February 5.

He stated: “First Massive Nationwide Protests’’.

“A call for good governance. A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide….to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.”