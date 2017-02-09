Protesting labour unions storm Osibajo’s office, demand people-oriented policies

The Acting Nigerian President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday in Abuja received and interacted with the leaders of the two national labour union who were on protest to denounce the suffering in the country.

Among those who met with the Acting President are Mr. Tunde Aremu, deputy NLC president; Ayuba Wabba, NLC president; and Baba Gaigama, TUC president and representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Notable government officials at the interaction included Ibe Kachukwu, Minister of Petroleum; Senetor Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) organized the workers for protests in Lagos and Abuja against what they described as the worsening human condition.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent embedded with the protesters reports that the placard-carrying workers marched from Yaba, to Ikorodu Road, chanting solidarity songs.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria also joined in the rally.

The Vice-President of the NLC, Mr Amaechi Asugwani, who addressed the protesters intermittently, appealed to government to bring change that would impact positively on the populace.

According to Asugwani, creating people-oriented policies will reduce the worsening poverty in the country.

He said that the rally was necessitated by the outcry of people, worried about the increasing cost of food, goods and services.

“The government should be sensitive to the plight of the people. It has not increased the salaries of workers and many companies have closed because of poor power supply,” the unionist said.

The protest attracted many activists, including maverick artist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, Charles Oputa, known popularly as Charlie Boy.

Hundreds of policemen in combat gear were also on hand to monitor proceedings.

On Feb. 6, a similar protest was staged in Lagos and other cities in the country.

In Abuja, some workers gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to commence the march against what they call the effect of poor governance.