Quit notice: Why Igbos cannot leave north — Kwankwaso

Former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa kwankwaso (APC, Kano Central) yesterday said Igbo in the North cannot leave the region because of their numerous investments.

He also said the size of the land Igbo presently occupy in the North is more than the entire South East geopolitical zone.

Speaking in an interview on the agitation for secession by Igbo groups and the quit notice by some northern groups, he said none of the millions of Igbo in the North would support breakup of Nigeria.

“Igbo have nowhere to go. They have more assets in the North more than 80 percent or so of what the northerners have in the East. The land Igbo are holding in the North is more than the whole South East,” he said.

Kwankwaso, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, said the agitation at both sides does not portray the country in good light among the comity of nations.

He said there was urgent need for all stakeholders in the country to put hands on deck to make peace saying, “The unity and development of the country is key to all other things, therefore we will continue to stand by it. Therefore, I call on all to join hands in ensuring that there is peace. We should use our resources to ensure that nobody raise hands to destroy the unity of the country. Talking of secession is going too far.

“Some people doing it because of their personal interest. I wouldn’t be surprised that the young man (Nnamdi Kanu) will contest for an election in the next general elections. They started agitation to galvanize support and at the end, they would contest for an election.”

Kwankwaso said during his tenure as governor, a layout known as ‘New Enugu’ was carved out in Kano for the Igbo, saying the Igbo are more comfortable there than their states of origin.

On the quit notice by some northern youths, he said the general consensus in the North was that the country is better as one family. – Daily Trust.