Rashford fires Man Utd to victory against Leicester

Manchester United on Saturday defeated Leicester City 2-0 to make it three wins out of three and head back to the top of the English Premier League (EPL) table, thanks to super sub, Marcus Rashford, who helped to break the deadlock.

United were made to work hard for it, but they grabbed the three points at the end of a nervy encounter at Old Trafford.

The Red Devil’s new signing, Lukaku missed a glorious chance to open scoring for United in the 52nd minute when his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The hosts had to wait until the 70th minute to break the 2015/16 Champions resolve as Coach Jose Mourinho made two quick tactical substitutions bringing in Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.

The move yielded immediate result as Marcus Rashford combined very well with Henrik Mkhitaryan to give United the lead.

Mkhitaryan swung in a corner from the right which found a lurkiing Rashford in the box as he swept in first time with a bounced effort.

Goalkeeper Schmeichel got a hand to the ball but could only palm it into the roof of the net.

Fellaini doubled the advantage with a close-range finish after a lovely through pass by Jesse Lingard in the 82nd minute.

Super Eagles’ Wilfred Ndidi had an outstanding performance for Leicester as he made several incursions and passes into United’s box.

He was unlucky not to have scored in the 64th minute after he volleyed a shot from outside the box which narrowly missed the target.

Manchester City had earlier leaped to the top of the EPL table after Raheem Sterling grabbed a winner, seven minutes into stoppage time, against AFC Bournemouth.

His deflected shot looped in to secure a 2-1 victory. But City’s joy had a dramatic twist after Sterling ran to the City fans to rejoice. He was shown a red card by referee Mike Dean.

Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho told MUTV at the end of the match at Old Trafford:

“I think we played very well. The result was open at 0-0. The blue wall was very well organised and I always give credit for that. They defended very well. After the goal, I have to say we were very good. If I have to choose a word to describe my team, I would have to say solid. All the players are motivated. They are on the bench waiting for a chance.”

“I’m happy for them – all of them working hard, trying to be in the line-up. They are on the bench, they get one minute on the pitch and ready to give everything. I saw [Ander] Herrera on the bench, screaming, speaking, helping players and he wasn’t on the pitch. This is the group we have and the team we have.” – NAN.