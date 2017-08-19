RCCG GO, Adeboye visits President Buhari in London

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House, London.

Buhari has been receiving medical attention in the British capital since May 7.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, posted two photographs taken during Adeboye’s visit on his Facebook page.

In one of the pictures, Buhari and his visitor were seated on a sofa while he was scanning through a book which is suspected to be from the religious leader.

A bag which appeared to have been used to take the book to the President was placed in between Buhari and Adeboye.

In the second picture, the President and his guest were seen in a handshake while standing.

Adesina captioned the photographs with “President Buhari receives General Overseer Worldwide Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye at the Abuja House London on 18th Aug 2017.”

Adeboye visited the President about 24 hours after the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, paid him a similar visit.

It will be recalled that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, had paid a similar visit to the ailing.

Adesina had announced in a statement that the Archbishop visited Buhari, who he described as his friend, at Abuja House, London.

The presidential spokesman quoted Welby as saying during the visit that he was delighted to see the rapid recovery Buhari has made from his health challenges.

The Anglican priest was further quoted as describing the President’s recovery as a testimony to the healing powers of God, and answer to prayers of millions of people around the world.

The statement read, “The cleric pledged to continue praying for both President Buhari and Nigeria.

” In his response, the Nigerian President thanked Archbishop Welby, whom he noted had always stood by him at critical times and wished him God’s continued grace in his spiritual duty of leading the Anglican Communion worldwide.”