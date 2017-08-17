Real Madrid beat Barcelona to win SuperCup

Real Madrid consolidated on their first leg 3-1 advantage over arch rivals Barcelona, beating them 2-0 at Santiago Bernabeu for an aggregate 5-1 victory to lift the Spanish SuperCup for the tenth time.

Marco Asensio who scored a sensational blast on Sunday, had an encore, finding the Barcelona net in the 4th minute. Karim Benzema added the second goal for Real Madrid in the 38th minute.

There were no goals in the second half, though several attempts on either side hit the woodwork.

Madrid, playing without Gareth Bale, Isco and Ronaldo were still able to dominate an Iniesta-less Barcelona in the match, 53-47, making people wonder whether the Catalans were yet to get over the loss of Neymar to PSG.

Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were a shadow of themselves on the frontline as they could not seem to find a way around the Madrid defence.

Madrid also had more shots at goal than Barcelona.

The SuperCup is Madrid’s second trophy of the season, having also won the UEFA SuperCup last week, beating Manchester United.

Madrid are now two championships short in the Spanish SuperCup to be at par with Barcelona, who have 12 titles.