Recession: We’re not responsible for your woes – FG tells Nigerians

Posted by: The Citizen in Governance, Headlines December 16, 2016 1 Comment


The Federal Government has said that it is not responsible for the pains Nigerians are currently passing through.
The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, stated this on Thursday while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was a rescue team determined to take the country out of economic woes.

According to him, the government is particularly determined to change Nigeria from being a consuming country to a producing one.

Udoma said: “We did not and are not responsible for the current economic situation we find ourselves. We are actually a rescue team; a team working on rescuing Nigeria from the position we find ourselves in.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, we are determined to take Nigeria out of the situation. The situation started long before we came.

  • Stephen Okeye Olisa

    No sir, you are responsible for Nigerians woes! No, it is Nigerians, is it not Nigerians that voted for the government that they have? If Nigerians did not vote for the government that they have, a government that changes policies three times a day – which frightened investors out of our shores, will Nigerians suffer the woes they are now subjected to? No, No, No. Nigerians are responsible for their woes

