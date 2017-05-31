Reps hail Jonathan over power handover in 2015

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday praised former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying that he helped in stabilising the country’s democracy.

It was the first time lawmakers, particularly in the majority All Progressives Congress, were heard openly admitting that Jonathan contributed in building democracy by his singular act of relinquishing power to President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2015.

The praises for Jonathan came as the House debated a motion to celebrate Democracy Day (May 29) and restate faith in it as the best form of government ‘in spite of present challenges’.

Members generally kicked against any thinking that a coup or the return of the military to power was an option.

The motion was moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules/Business, Mr Orker Jev, a member of the APC from Benue State.

Ironically, it was the House Majority Leader, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, who led in praising Jonathan.

He noted that the former President acted ‘uncharacteristically, as an African leader’, to have handed over power willingly to a successor.

He further said that without Jonathan’s decision, the country might not be celebrating two years of the current administration in office.

However, Gbajabiamila explained that the commendation was done to underscore the point that celebrating democracy should be above partisanship.

He added that this was unlike the position of his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party, who would say they had not seen any change in the country in the last two years after Buhari took over governance.

The House leader argued that celebrating democracy actually meant celebrating the unity of the country since 1999.