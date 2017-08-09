Restructure Nigeria now, Catholic bishops warn FG

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has warned Nigerian leaders to rise above politicking and selfish interests and restructure the country to engender equity and justice.

Bishops from Ibadan Province, which comprises Ibadan, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo Dioceses, made the call on Wednesday in a communiqué signed by the President, the Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin.

The clerics said, “The ongoing discourse about restructuring in Nigeria has gathered considerable momentum.

“In the process, different definitions have emerged on what restructuring could mean and what form such a process should take.

“It is regrettable that an issue of such importance that should be an issue of justice can be subjected to so much intellectual gymnastics, political sentiments and personal interests.

“Most people in Nigeria agree that as it is currently constituted, our country is simply not serving the development and self-realisation of most of its citizens and therefore needs to be revisited.’’

