Restructuring debate crucial, agitators not political jobbers, says Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday denied describing those agitating for the restructuring of the nation as political jobbers seeking appointments.

Osinbajo stated this in a statement in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande.

The Acting President said the audio and video tapes of his speech at the event where he was wrongly quoted to have made the statement were available.

He described the debate on restructuring as an important one, saying it covered a wide range of legitimate and constitutionally valid issues.

Osinbajo said the debate required all Nigerians to advance their arguments on the subject.

The statement read, “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has expressed surprise at the news report quoting Chief Ayo Adebanjo as saying he described those agitating for restructuring as political jobbers.

“At no time did the Acting President say that those asking for restructuring were political jobbers looking for appointments. The video, audio tapes and full text of his speech at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services, DSS are publicly available.

“While several newspapers and media outlets reported Prof. Osinbajo’s said speech last Wednesday, not one of the publications made such a blatantly inaccurate claim that he said those asking for restructuring were political jobbers.

“Besides, the debate on restructuring is an important one and the calls for restructuring cover a wide range of legitimate and constitutionally valid issues. Indeed all Nigerians have both a right and a duty to advance their arguments on the subject.

“The Acting President himself have expressed support for State police based on the community policing model, advocated devolution of powers to the states and fiscal federalism. Besides, the Buhari administration has been active in supporting state rights in several ways including in fiscal matters and will continue to do so.”