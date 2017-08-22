Resumption: Buhari resumes duty, writes to National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday wrote to the two chambers of the National Assembly to intimate the federal lawmakers that he had resumed work after spending 104 days outside the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Adesina said the communication was in line with the constitutional provision that required Buhari to notify the lawmakers of his return.

“In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, August 21, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom,” Adesina quoted Buhari as stating in the letter dated August 21.

Adesina later told reporters that the letter to the National Assembly was dispatched at few minutes after 11am.

“Some few minutes past 11am, the President signed the letter notifying the National Assembly of his resumption. A copy has been sent to the Senate President and a copy has been sent to the Speaker, House of Representatives, so the President has resumed,” he said.

On what his resumption meant to Nigerians, the presidential spokesman said, “It means the President they voted into office, who has been serving them and who was indisposed for some time and who came back on Saturday, is ready to continue with the work he has been doing.”

On Nigerians reaction to the President’s broadcast that his message was not explicit enough, Adesina said, “That broadcast was just one step of many steps that are going to be taken in the days and weeks and months ahead; so you can’t expect that everything will be said in one day.” – Punch.