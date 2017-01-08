Rivers people will support dismissed policemen, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the government and people of the state will stand with the six policemen dismissed by the Police High Command.

The governor said his government and the people of Rivers State will pursue the matter through laid down legal processes to its logical conclusion.

He spoke on Saturday in Ahoada East Local Government Area during the defection of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government, Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi.

He said: “They gave me policemen for my protection, but before I knew it, they have dismissed them. They think they are punishing them, but Rivers State will stand with them forever.

“By the time we finish, they will realise that they have favoured the so-called dismissed policemen. In Rivers State, we don’t abandon people. No amount of intimidation will make me abandon these innocent policemen.”

“The policemen committed no offence. Simply because they followed their boss, they said they should be dismissed.

“They want to discourage policemen from protecting me. For me, I am not worried. I am a village man and a grassroots politician. Before you kill me, you would have killed so many people “.

He said Rivers PDP is on ground in the state because it delivers projects to the people .

The governor said Rivers people will continue to protect their votes despite the evil machinations of the APC.

“Nobody will intimidate me to change my mind. If you like bug my phone. As far as I will never plan coup, I will never be afraid. A man with the people will never beg those who are bent on intimidating us.

“The blood pressure of APC leaders is extremely high. I will continue to make their blood pressure grow higher. From now on, I have changed my name from high tension to Mr Project. ”

He pledged to execute three key projects in Ahoada East Local Government Area and also rehabilitate Western Ahoada County High School.

He commended the former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman for defecting to PDP, pointing out that the people will continue to witness government presence.

In his remarks, Cassidy Ikegbidi said he and his supporters defected to the PDP because of the governor’s performance.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah assured all the defecting APC leaders that they will be integrated into the PDP structure.