Rivers saga: No power can bring me down, says Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that no power can bring him down because “I’m solidly and comfortably” rooted in God.

Wike, who made this remark at the Rivers State Headquarters of the Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt during a special Christmas church service on Sunday, explained that the state would continue to overcome trials and oppressive tendencies through God’s grace.

The governor, who was accompanied to the church service by his wife, Justice Eberechi, and their children, pointed out that while other states were battling economic downturn, Rivers State had been operating “a Jesus economy,” which entailed divine provision and sustenance.

“No power can bring me down because I am solidly and comfortably rooted in God. My belief in God strengthens me at all times. We want you to continue to pray for this state because Satan is at work.

“If God be for us, nobody can be against us. We have had turbulent times, but we have always come out victorious. This state is a Christian state. Therefore, we shall continue to collaborate with the Church,” the governor said.

He assured the people that the state government would support schools owned by churches with grants, adding that the ongoing construction of the State Ecumenical Centre would be completed by May, 2017.

Wike recalled that the Church stood by him right from the campaign period till date.

The governor called on the Church to continue to pray for his administration for God’s protection and wisdom.

In his sermon, the Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, Rivers State Headquarters, Pastor Peter Ogbondemin, described Christmas as relevant because Jesus Christ came to restore divine presence to man.

The high point of the Christmas celebration was the special prayers for the governor and the state by the congregation.