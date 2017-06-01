Rohr selects Onazi, Musa, Echiejile, 20 others for Bafana Bafana clash

Turkey-based midfielder Ogenyi Onazi topped the list made available on Wednesday, with Elderson Echiejile, Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo also called.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi joins home-based professional Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Portugal-based Dele Alampasu to contest for the gloves, with William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Tyronne Ebuehi and Zamalek FC of Egypt’s Maroof Youssef joining Omeruo and Echiejile at the rear.

England -based Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Mikel Agu and Akwa United’s former junior international Alhassan Ibrahim join Onazi in the midfield. Musa is joined at the fore by Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Henry Onyekuru, Olanrewaju Kayode and Victor Osimhen.

All invited players are expected in Abuja on Friday, 2nd June with the team to train on Monday, 5th June before departing to Uyo on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles trade tackles with the Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 10th June 2017, starting from 5pm.

The full list:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal).

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); William Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (AS Monaco, France); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); Maroof Youssef (Zamalek FC, Egypt).

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United FC).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Henry Onyekuru (KAS Eupen, Belgium); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany); Olanrewaju Kayode (FK Austria Wien, Austria).