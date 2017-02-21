Saraki reads Buhari’s, Osinbajo’s letters on extension of vacation, appointment of Onnoghen as CJN

The Senate Tuesday formally confirmed the receipt of letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, extending his vacation in the far away London as well as the letter from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo appointing Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Also today, Senate President Bukola Saraki read another letter from Osinbajo, requesting the Senate to screen and subsequently confirm Mr Adeyinka Asekun from Ogun State as an additional Non-Career Ambassador Designate.

At resumption from a four week suspension plenary, Senate President Bukola Saraki read the three letters to his colleagues.

The Senate had on Feb. 19 adjourned to enable standing committees to attend to Ministries, Departments and Agencies over their 2017 Budget Defence.

The Senate had prior to resumption from its four weeks suspension of plenary, admitted receiving the letter from President Buhari prolonging his stay that he will not return to the country until his doctors ask him to do so.

Buhari’ s letter dated 5th February, 2016 read, “Further to my letter dated January 18, 2017 in which I notified the distinguished Senate of taking part of my annual leave.

“During my leave I took the opportunity to have routine checkups and consult my long standing doctors in London. In the course of the routine examinations, certain tests results indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments rescheduled for next week.

“Iam therefore notifying the distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.

“In the circumstances, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would continue to act on my behalf. Please accept distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration”.

Reading Osinbajo’s letter on Onnoghen dated 7th February, 2017, Saraki noted that the senate was urged to confirm Onnoghen pursuant to Section 231 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The letter read, “Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council(NJC), I hereby notify you of the appointment of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN).

” The Senate President is requested to kindly present the said appointment of the Honourable Justice Onnoghen for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Also the Senate President Saraki who led a delegation to London to visit President Buhari, told his colleagues that Buhari extends his greetings to the Senators.

Saraki who told his colleagues at plenary that the president was in good spirit and in good health, said, “He was chatting as usual and conveys his best wishes and hopes to be back with us very soon.”

Meanwhile, the Senate has condoled with the House of Representatives over the death of Rep. Bello Sani representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of katsina State and immediately adjourned plenary to today in honour of the late lawmaker, just as he said that the Senate prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss, adding, “Our condolence is to his family and the government of katsina state. He was a gentle man, principled and cosmopolitan who interacted very well with members of the National Assembly.”