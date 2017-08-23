Saudi Arabia apologises to Nigeria

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have apologised to the Nigerian Government over an alleged maltreatment of two pilgrims by its security agents in Madina.

The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammad Albijawi, made the apology on behalf of the Royal leaders of the Kingdom when he visited the victims in Madina.

He said the incident was regrettable and gave assurance that it would not happen again.

Mr. Albijawi said that Saudi authorities does not tolerate anything that could embarrass pilgrims and would take measures to ensure that all those who participated in the maltreatment of pilgrims were brought to book.

He stated that Saudi would continue to ensure better handling of pilgrims while in the Kingdom.

He pledged the Kingdom’s commitment to delivering the needed services to pilgrims from Nigeria and other countries of the world.