Security guard, tailor win N4m in Diamond Bank promo

A female security guard, Chidiadi Aguwa, and a tailor, Tasiu Mansur, have been rewarded with N2m each in a promo by Diamond Bank.

A statement by the bank on Friday said Aguwa, a Lagos-based hairdresser, who was newly employed as a security guard by a private security firm, won N2m for being the two millionth customer to download, register and carry out financial transaction with the bank’s star digital financial platform, Diamond Mobile app.

While Mansur, a tailor in Kano, won N2m for emerging as the two millionth customer to open a Diamond Y’ello account.

The statement said celebrating the two millionth Diamond Mobile app customer exactly one year after the Mobile app users hit the one million mark was a reflection of the success of its digital strategy in the delivery of world-class financial services to its customers.

Speaking during the presentation of cheques to the winners, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Dozie, attributed the success of the bank’s retail-focused digital strategy to unwavering commitment towards going beyond banking and giving customers the opportunity to enjoy convenient banking that suits their changing lifestyle.

The statement quoted Dozie as saying, “Customers can now access service at their own convenience and be able to do what they want to do when they want to do it.”

Meanwhile, Aguwa said until she won the sum, she had N1,000 in her account, and that she had to use N200 from the money to buy airtime to enable her account officer show her how to download and use the mobile app. Unknown to her, she was the two millionth customer who would win.

Also, Mansur said he only won by providence as he was approached while walking on the street and convinced of the benefits of having the Diamond Y’ello Savings Account, which he then went ahead to open.