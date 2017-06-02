Senate confirms INEC 15 RECs, fails to approve 12 others

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of 15 of the 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on INEC at the plenary on Thursday.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif, while presenting the report, said all the nominees were cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

He added that the remaining nominees were still under screening by the panel.

The nominees confirmed included Godswill Obioma (Abia), James Apam (Benue), Nkwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Illoh Joseph Chuks (Enugu), Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Obo Effanga (Cross River), Francis Ezeonu (Anambra), Briyai Frankland (Baylesa), Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun), Hussaini Halilu Pai (FCT), Ahmad Makama (Bauchi), Sadiq Abubakar Musa (Kaduna).

Nominees awaiting confirmation are Mike Igini (Delta), Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa (Kano), Asmau Sani Maikudi (Katsina), Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi), Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Rufus Akeju (Lagos), Mustapha Zubairu (Niger) and Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun (Ondo).

Others are: AbdulGaniyu Olayinka Taju (Oyo), Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto), Kasim Gana Geidam (Yobe) and Ahmad Bello Mahmud (Zamfara).