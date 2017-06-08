Senate confirms three ambassadorial nominees

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of three non-career ambassadorial nominees.

The Senate confirmed the nominees after the Chairperson of its Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu presented a report on the screening of the nominees to the Upper Chamber.

One of the nominees confirmed was Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State who the Senate had earlier rejected.

In March, the lawmakers questioned his suitability for the job based on what they said was an unsatisfactory presentation during the screening exercise.But President Muhammadu Buhari re-submitted Sylvanus’ name for confirmation.

The other ambassadorial nominees confirmed are Mr Joseph Iji representing Ondo State and Retired Commodore Yusuf Hinna from Gombe State.