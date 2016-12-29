LATEST NEWS
Shekau latest video mere terrorists’ propaganda –Army

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines December 29, 2016


Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sani Usman

The Nigerian Army has described the video purportedly released by the Boko Haram showing its leader as “mere terrorists’ propaganda.”

A statement by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja on Thursday said the attention of the Nigerian Army had been drawn to the video clip released by the group from an undisclosed location, showing its purported leader, Shekau, making spurious claims.

“While effort is on going to subject the video to further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

“We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.

“Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding, is ongoing.

“Our gallant troops deployed in various parts of the North-East have continued to intensify search for all persons associated with Boko Haram terrorist group with a view to bringing them to justice”, Usman said.

He urged the public to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and be security conscious, adding that any suspicious person or group of persons should be reported to the security agencies.

