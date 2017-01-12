Shittu inaugurates NCC Board, seeks more revenue from sector

As the downward slide in oil revenue in the international market has continued to hurt several economies especially Nigeria, therefore for survival, attention must be shifted to non-oil revenue to sustain the national economy.

This charge was made by the Minister of Communications, Barristrer Adebayo Shittu, in Abuja whileinaugurating the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“Attention must shift to other critical sectors that can re-galvanize our economy. Consequently, leveraging on telecommunications and information technology is now obligatory”, Shittu said yesterday during the inauguration of the nine-man board for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Abuja.

Shittu explained that the many years of telecoms revolution in Nigeria have been quite rewarding although more still needs to be done by the stakeholders, “in order to continue the auspicious march toward fully transforming Nigeria into a truly digital and knowledge-based economy”.

According to him, a National ICT Roadmap has been put in place with a commitment to refocus the Telecoms sector as an enabler for sustainable development”.

This he said, will enable the country optimise opportunities for wealth and job creation as well as increase revenue generation for government.

The world is increasingly being technology-driven and ICT remains a key driver of the economy of all progressive nations, Shittu said.

The Minister told the board members led by Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye that during this national assignment, you should selflessly contribute your rich experiences to shape the development of the industry.

Riding on the crest of the NCC Act 2003, the Minister listed some of the board’s responsibilities to include but not limited to:

· Formulating several policies for the regulation and development of the Communications industry;

· Considering and approving the yearly budget of the Commission and as may be presented to the Board by Management;

· Ensuring that the Commission is manifestly seen to be a responsible corporate citizen, having regard not only to financial aspects of the Commission but also to the impact its operations have on its stakeholders, the environment and all parts of the country;

· Provision of the effective leadership on an ethical foundation by ensuring that issues of ethics are managed effectively; among others

Responding on behalf of the board, Durojaiye thanked Mr. President “for giving us the opportunity to serve our nation. We want to assure the President and members of the public that by the grace of God we will not disappoint the nation”.

Durojaiye added that the board members will @try our best to ensure a level playing ground for operators in the industry and ensure they play the game according to the rules”.

Apart from Durojaiye, the other members of the board include Prof. Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman/chief executive; Engr. Ubale Maska, executive commissioner (Technical Services), Mr. Sunday Dare (executive commissioner, Stakeholder Management).

The non-executive Commissioners include Mr. Clement Omeiza Baiye and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.