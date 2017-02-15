Siblings beat elder brother to pulp over inheritance

Two siblings, who allegedly beat their elder brother to a pulp, were on Wednesday docked at an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on a two-count of conspiracy and assault.

The accused, Adetola Sobowale, 36, and Adeleye Sobowole, 29, both residents of Jakande Housing Estate, Isolo, Lagos, allegedly committed the offences on January 24 at No. 19, Rhoda Crescent, Apapa.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Tony Elibeh, told the court that the accused allegedly conspired and assaulted their elder brother, Adetoyese Sobowale.

￼He said, “The two brothers beat the man to a pulp. Their deceased father had put them in charge of all his estate.

“Since Adetoyese is the most senior, he took charge of the property.

“The accused, who were not pleased with the way their brother was managing their father’s estate, decided to stand up to him by beating him up.

“The complainant said he was at a tenant’s house when his brothers suddenly came around and pounced on him.

“He reported the case to the police and the duo was arrested for further questioning.”

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The offences contravened Sections 171 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, according to the prosecutor. ‎

Section 171 prescribes three years imprisonment for an assault occasioning harm, while Section 409 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Titus Abolarinwa, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for March 8. – NAN.