Sokoto orthopaedic hospital conducts knee transplant

The Sokoto Orthopedic Hospital has successfully conducted total knee transplant on a 50-year old woman. Disclosing this in Wamakko town Monday, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Nuradeen Altine Aliyu said the surgery was to correct severe degenerative disease.

“The surgery was conducted by surgeons of the hospital and their colleagues from the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala in Kano, Kano State. The procedures on the two knees was done at a subsidised sum of N2 million rather than nearly N5 million per knee if done in India, Egypt or Germany,” he said.

Aliyu commended the state government for providing the subsidised implants needed for such surgeries.

According to the State Health Commissioner, Dr Balarabe Shehu Kakale: “This is better than embarking on medical tourism which is more costly and highly inconveniencing.

“The state government will continue to support the hospital to function effectively, to bring more succor to patients in the state and other parts of Nigeria,” he noted. Two similar surgeries were conducted in March, 2017, one on both knees and the other on one knee.