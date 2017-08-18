SON to introduce product authentication scheme

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has engaged the services of MSP Secure Technologies Nigeria Ltd, the Nigerian affiliate of an international security printing outfit, Mandras Security Printing Private Limited of India, to introduce a product authentication scheme in Nigeria.

The scheme is aimed at assisting consumers to determine the genuineness of products before purchase.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement with the company in Abuja, Director General, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, said the scheme is to ensure that consumers get value for their money while also protecting genuine manufacturers and importers from faking, cloning and product counterfeiting.

He said: “The management of SON had since May, 2016 approved the project as part of strategies to combat the negative effects of product cloning, faking, counterfeiting and substandard products in general in the Nigerian market”.

Aboloma welcomed the agreement with the security printing outfit from India, stressing that SON is relying on the firm’s more than two decades experience in successfully deploying similar schemes in many African countries.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Mandras Security Printing Private Limited, India, Mr. Pratap Rajah Sunder Singh, expressed his delight at being able to make the parent company’s international experience available to Nigeria.

According to him, the successful deployment of similar schemes in the entire East Africa and three countries in West Africa has put the company in very good stead to support Nigeria’s fight against the influx and distribution of substandard products in the country.