South-South states to resist amendments to NLNG bill – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state will join forces with other South South governors to stop the amendment of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Bill.

Wike also said his administration would defend the economy of the state and the South South geo-political zone.

The governor said agitations in the region remained rife, because authorities concerned ignored the geo-political zone, even though the people produce the wealth that sustains the nation.

Governor Wike, who said these at the Government House in Port Harcourt, during a courtesy visit by NLNG management, said the government would mobilise the state’s representatives at the National Assembly to ensure that the NLNG Limited remained in good stead to continue with its operations.

He urged the Federal Government not to allow the amendment of the NLNG Act to sail through at the National Assembly because of the negative multiplier effect it would have on the economy.

“Anything that will affect the economy of Rivers state, we will always fight it. It is about Rivers state.”

The governor commended the management of the NLNG for offering to partner with the Federal Government to construct the all-important Bodo -Bonny Bridge.

“I thank you for the Bodo-Bonny Bridge. I hope it is not political. The governor regretted that the Federal Government focus was on the major ethnic groups, saying because the Hausa and Igbo are involved in conflict, a national meeting had been called.

“When it is South-South, Nigeria never called a meeting. But, since Arewa has given quit notice to the Igbo and the Igbo have replied, now, we are to sit down and talk. But, when the problem was here, nobody said sit down and let’s talk about these people’s problems.

“Those, who are causing this crisis are those who refuse to listen to the yearnings and cries of the people,” Governor Wike said.

Earlier, Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, appealed to the state government to work with other stakeholders to ensure the NLNG bill was not amended as it will negatively affect the operations of the company.

He said the company operates six trains which generate more than 20 million tonnes, making it the fourth in the global ranking of LNGs. Also, he added that the NLNG was building trains seven and eight, which would take the capacity of the company to 30 million tonnes and make it third in the world.

“I must say that the train seven and eight, which will be in Rivers State, have the potential to bring more than 18,000 jobs into the state with up to $20 billion investments once we take the final decision,” Attah said.