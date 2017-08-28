Stallion Motors dares segment leaders with affordably-priced Changan CS35 SUV

Stallion Motors Limited today announced price offer of N7.9m for the new Changan CS35 entry-level sport utility vehicle to cater for a growing demand for vehicles in the compact SUV market segment.

The bargain, according to the company, is aimed at assuaging disillusioned auto buffs that couldn’t contend with the current price surge of compact SUVs owing to economic downturn and successive Forex fluctuations.

While also citing spontaneous paradigm shift from C-segment sedan to B-segment cars, the company said the introduction of its affordably priced Changan CS35 entry level SUV would stem the tide and offer customers sustainable preference.

Stallion Motors Limited (Changan Automobile Division) sales and marketing manager Baimah Dan Miller who made this assertion in Lagos said: “This rare movement wouldn’t have been glaring if customers have had access to functional SUV preferences such as the Changan CS35.”

He said the company has amplified its facility at the plant to expedite production of competitively priced CS35 SUV to inspire additional patrons and reposition the vehicle as customers’ preferred compact SUV.

Changan is currently ranked No. 1 among Chinese automobile brands with total sales volume of three million units annually, and has traversed 154 years industrial history with 32 years’ experience in building and selling passenger vehicles.

“No fewer than 8,500 new Changan vehicles are sold daily with 6,000 sales and service facilities in more than 60 countries with 150,000 professional team members globally,” Mr. Miller affirmed.

He described Changan as tech-savvy, investing extensively in advanced research and innovative technologies – a commitment that has reinforced its partnership with global R&D organizations.

“Changan R&D strength ranks No. 1 in Chinese automobile industry for eight years and has benchmarked world’s leading companies with high standard laboratories averaging 16 fields.”

He said the CS35 model is the consequence of advanced research and innovative technologies through the formation of global R&D (research and development) partnership agreements with renowned European, American and Japanese automakers.

An award winning CS35 has also earned sequence of international design honors for styling and cutting edge environmentally-friendly design concepts.

In 2015 for instance, Changan won the National Science and Technology Progress Award, reaffirming Changan’s commitment to the advancement of technology and innovation through R&D.

And like in most markets overseas, Changan CS35 is already relishing attractions of discerning auto buffs in Nigeria and promises to be competitively priced to enable more patrons have access to the vehicle.

A fashionable compact SUV with passion for high-quality driving experience, Mr. Miller said Changan is a perfect mix of advanced technologies that provide hi-tech, high quality and fashionable automobile products for customers.

He said the ‘V’ logo, for example, epitomizes ‘Victory’ and ‘Value’, indicating Changan is committed to building world class automobile enterprise and creating value for customers.

Styled by Italian Chief Designer Dambrosio Luciano, the CS35 interior adopts a wrapped sport ergonomic seat-type capsule design to provide full support for the driver and passengers’ waistlines, backs and legs win an ultra-quiet cabin with rich molding levels.

Occupants would also discover in the vehicle several other attractive features such as a six-way manual adjustable driver seat and four-way co-driver seat; six-speaker audio system, front reading lights, front and rear headrest, power windows, remote key control among others.

Other eye-catching features include front/rear fog lamps, strong and elegant black/silver multifunctional luggage rack, shark-fin antenna, sunroof, leather seats, multifunctional steering wheel, rear parking sensors, ABS/EBD, brake assist, front dual-SRS airbags, anti-theft alarm etc.

Sold, marketed and serviced by Stallion Motors Limited, the CS35 is made of high strength, rides on 215/50/R17 tyres with cruise control, leather seats, CD/USB/AUX with retractable side mirrors, good ground clearance (180mm), nimble acceleration and reliable driving etiquette.

Apart from comfort, this model offers cutting-edge safety protection such as TRN Brake System, Bosch’s ABS and BAS Braking Assist Devise, four airbags, speed sensitive wipers, energy absorbing steering column, pretention and ventilated four-wheel disc brakes.

The five-star rated CS35 has met domestic first class safety requirements for European and American Standard Collision Regulations on complete vehicles as well as occupant and roller protection.

Under the hood is a new generation Bluecore aluminum H-series engine mated to a brand new five-speed manual transmission and SsII four-speed Automatic transmission from Japan with state-of-the-art technologies such as DVVT, DOHC, low friction, light weighted and STT.

The combination of these technologies enhances fuel economy and produces lower Co2 emission.

Test drivers say the CS35 crossover is a driver’s delight with lots of premium sensation comparable to racing cars with properly seamed red thread seats.