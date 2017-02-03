State of the nation: This is the change we promised Nigerians – Lai Mohammed

LATEST NEWS
The minister of information, culture and tourism,  Lai Mohammed has claimed that the change the ruling party promised Nigerians has started manifesting while admitting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was overwhelmed with the level of madness, indiscipline and impunity in Nigeria.

According to him, the party was not prepared for the level of rot the administration met on ground when they came into power in 2015.

Speaking in an interview with Sun newspaper, he said: “Let’s look at it, number one, we promised change and that change has come. There is change today from impunity to accountability and it means a lot. There is a change today from corruption to integrity, it means a lot.

“There is a change today in the way people view corruption than the way they use to view it before. You will never live your flamboyant lifestyle again. In 2014 or thereabout when the former President went to Kenya, there were about 100 private jets that went with him.”

“What we did not know was the level of dirt and rottenness, the level of dirt and corruption is what we did not get. We knew things were bad but we did not know things were these bad. We did not know before we came in that there was no savings at all, we did not know before we came in, the madness and scale of indiscipline and impunity.

“ So if anybody says we are overwhelmed, yes we are overwhelmed but not by the work but by the level of rottenness and we want to clean this rottenness and this is what we have been doing. It doesn’t matter what vision you have but if you don’t have the money to execute, its as if you are doing nothing,” he said.

