State Visit: Nigeria cannot afford to disintegrate – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has insisted that Nigeria cannot afford to disintegrate.

He said the diversity of the country was the reason why other countries have respect for Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who was on a two-day official visit to Cross River State, said this on Thursday during a courtesy call on the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

He reiterated the fact that the country was better together than apart.

“Cross River State is so much an intriguing part of Nigeria and every part needs the other. We are greater together than apart. When people speak of Nigeria, it is because of its diversity. Unity is absolutely important because God wants us to be united,” Osinbajo said.

He said the country has been able to manage its diversity so far, pointing out that crisis of any kind was not a solution to the problems of the country.

According to him, the Federal Government was doing everything possible to accommodate every Nigerian, noting that President Buhari’s government will continue to work assiduously for the interest and development of all sections of the country.

Osinbajo pledged the support of the federal government to the construction of the super highway by the state government, stressing that the initiative would enhance economic and social development of the state.

Responding the Obong of Calabar, while appreciating the visit of the Acting President, pleaded that the traditional institution be given constitutional powers.

According to him, the traditional institution had been the foundation of government.

Meanwhile, the Acting President has performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Ayade Industrial Park as well as unveiling the Calabar Rice Factory and the Garment Factory, which he described as a bold attempt by the Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to develop the state. – Punch.