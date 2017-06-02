Sterling Bank, LEAP Africa support economic growth

Sterling Bank Plc and LEAP Africa have collaborated to boost the economy through support for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, Mr. Henry Bassey, said the partnership between the lender and LEAP Africa was designed to enhance business growth.

Bassey spoke at a joint press conference organised by the two organisations to announce the 12th edition of the annual LEAP Africa CEO conference.

He said, “I am of the opinion that this year’s edition of LEAP Africa CEO conference will enhance entrepreneurial development and we are excited about it. We will continue to support the SMEs beyond this forum.”

The Founder, LEAP Africa, Ndidi Nwuneli, said she believed that Nigerian companies had survived the downturn, adding that they were expected to continue to explore ways to stay afloat.

According to her, topics on financial management will top the agenda at the 12th edition of the LEAP Africa CEO conference.

She said, “The more successful businesses become, the higher the stakes that can impede an entrepreneur’s success with respect to balancing growth with profitability”.

The three-part event will discuss challenges the SMEs encounter when facing rapid growth.

The event will also address certain considerations taken during the growth lifecycle and guide entrepreneurs in identifying and understanding people management, strategies, innovative marketing, among other issues.

Eminent speakers have been slated to feature at the event.