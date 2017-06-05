Sterling Bank unveils popular musician, Olamide, as brand ambassador

Sterling Bank Plc has intensified its environmental sustainability campaign with the unveiling of Olamide Adedeji, popularly called ‘Olamide Baddo,’ as its STEM Ambassador.

STEM is the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiative, which seeks to promote practices that contribute to the quality of environment on a long-term basis.

According to a statement, Olamide is expected to extend reach and impact of the Sterling Bank Environmental Makeover programme.

“Launched eight years ago, the initiative has promoted sanitation, hygiene and environmental sustainability in more than 14 states across Nigeria.

“In December 2016, Nollywood actor, Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa, joined the employees of Sterling Bank to clean the streets of Lagos,” the statement added.

Speaking on the emergence of Adedeji as STEM Ambassador, the Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, Henry Bassey said: “As a bank, we are big on the environment and clearly going to sustain that. One of the ways to sustain this initiative is to create excitement around it and we find Olamide a credible choice.

“Partnering Olamide will consolidate on the success of the STEM Programme which covers provision of uniforms to street cleaners in 14 states, national cleaning exercise by Sterling Bank employees, and tree planting in Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states to address the challenge of desertification.”

On his part, Olamide promised to live up to his role by promoting sustainable living actions and cleaner environment through his music, words and actions.

“My role as STEM Ambassador is to encourage more Nigerians to adopt sustainable living actions that will keep the environment safe thereby ensuring that we leave a safe planet for future generations,” he added.