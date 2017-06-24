Stop living fake lives – Daddy Showkey advises celebrities

Self-styled king of the jungle, Daddy Showkey, has taken a swipe at fellow entertainers who live extravagant lifestyles, advising them to quit living a fake life.

In a recent interview with HIPTV, the Diana singer condemned celebrities who deceive the public with their fake lifestyle. According to Showkey, a fake life would only result in nothing; he suggested that only hard work and simplicity would result in wealth and affluence.

“There is no good thing that comes easy, you have to work hard, like if I tell you what I went through to get to where I am, it is not easy, so don’t let anybody deceive you that anything that glitters is gold. We should stop living fake life, fake life would not take you anywhere, you don’t need to be what you are not, you don’t need to pretend to be what you are not. I come from a humble home, my mother was a teacher, she was not rich but I struggled to get to where I’m; it is what I pass to my children that they will pass to the public, so for me, fake life will take you nowhere”, he said.

He went further to blast the Nigerian government for lacking the wisdom to invest in the entertainment industry. In his opinion, the government lacks the foresight to know that supporting the entertainment industry will project the Nigerian culture internationally.

"Show me one time that the government has supported entertainers or entertainment; for most of us that are children who come from poor homes, it was zeal that has made us achieve what we have achieved. If they have sense they should know that what makes the young ones of those days wanted to go to America is what they see in films! So supporting entertainment is selling our culture. It's high time we know that the greatest way to pass information is by art, dance, music and acting; so you should know the power of acting and music.