Suicide bomber, JTF operative die in Borno foiled mosque bombing

A major disaster was averted in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Tuesday, as a suicide bomber heading for a crowded mosque was intercepted by a youth vigilante.

The spokesman for the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, who confirmed the incident, said the brave youth died together with the suicide bomber who detonated the IED strapped to his body.

According to him, the male suicide bomber had planned to attack a mosque at Dalori Quarters before he was intercepted by the youth vigilante.

He said the suicide bomber detonated the explosive strapped on him to prevent being caught alive and in the process died alongside the youth vigilante.

Isuku’s statement read, “Today (Tuesday) at about 0522hrs, a male suicide bomber detonated IED strapped to his body near a mosque at Dalori Quarters situated along the Maiduguri/Konduga/Bama Road, killing himself and a civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) operative who was preventing the suicide bomber from getting close to or access the mosque where many Muslims in the locality were observing their early morning prayers.

“The EOD personnel of the command, have since swept the scene and rendered it safe, while normalcy has returned to the area.”