Suicide bombers kill three, injure many in Maiduguri

December 12, 2016


Barely 48 hours after a twin bomb blasts hit Madagali market, in Madagali Local government area of Adamawa State, leaving 56 dad and 177 injured, another twin blast Sunday hit Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Three people have been confirmed dead in the bomb explosion.

A personnel of the local vigilante called Civilian-JTF, involved in the rescue and evacuation of victims of the blasts, confirmed the death to journalists.

“So far, three persons are dead,” Alhaji Danbatta told journalists on phone.

“It was a suicide bomb attack, we are trying to ascertain the actual number of those injured in the hospital now,” he added.

The explosion was said to have occurred in a crowded area near Maiduguri’s main market.

The two blasts occurred in quick succession at about 8:48 a.m.

The police spokesperson, Victor Isuku, confirmed the blasts which he said was near Old NEPA office not far from Monday market.

