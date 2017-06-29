Suntai, ex-Taraba governor, dies in US

A former governor of Taraba State, Danbaba Suntai, who was involved in a plane crash in October 2012, is dead.

He died in Houston, Florida, in the United States on Wednesday.

Mr. Emmanuel Bello, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Public Affairs, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

Suntai, 56, has since the plane crash been receiving treatment in hospitals across the world.

Bello said information on when the remains of the former governor would be conveyed back to Nigeria would be released later.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, have said they are saddened by Suntai’s death.

In a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, Dogara prayed the Almighty God to comfort his immediate family.

The Speaker also commiserated with the government and people of Taraba State, saying it was particularly painful because the deceased was a dedicated and purpose-driven leader who had the interest of his people at heart and had left indelible footprints on the development landscape of the state.

Reacting to the news of the death of the former governor, Ekweremadu, in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, said Suntai gave a good account of himself as a politician, public administrator and a party man.

He said, “This is an incalculable loss not only to the people of Taraba State, but also to the Peoples Democratic Party family, and the nation in general. We had all prayed for his full recovery following the air mishap of October 2012.

“This is a very sad news, for he was a leader that loved his people, for he gave a good account of himself as a politician, public administrator, man of peace, patriot, party a man and nation builder. He will be sorely missed, but like all great men, he is immortalised by his selfless service to God and humanity.”