Supporters Club commiserates with Dalung over wife’s death

Posted by: The Citizen in Sport January 30, 2017 0


Minister of sports - Solomon Dalung

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has commiserated with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung on the demise of his wife that occurred over the weekend.
In a condolence message , the National Chairman of the NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, expressed shock at the death of the minister’s wife. Describing it as a sad loss, he advised the minister to be strong, adding that the whole sports community are behind him at this period.
” On behalf of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, we want to express our shock over the death of the wife of the sports minister. We commiserates with him and also pray that God in His Infinite mercies grant him and his entire family, the fortitude to bear this big loss.
” The Supporters Club also want to assure him of our support and prayers at these unfortunate period, ” Ikpea added.

