Supporters Club holds Thanksgiving Service, prays for Super Eagles

It was a long week of various activities for members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club.

Beginning with a courtesy visit to HRM Edward Igho Otadaferua, the Erhiekevwe 1 and Ovie of Idjereh kingdom in Delta State.

Welcoming the NFSC to his expansive palace, King Otadaferua, an age-long member and former 1st National Chairman of the club, expressed his happiness to welcome them to his kingdom.

He urged them to be relentless in their selfless contributions to the development of Nigerian football.

In his reaction, National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, stated that the newly-elected executives and other top members of the club decided to pay the monarch a courtesy visit in appreciation of his royal blessings and support to the club over the years and particularly, during the critical periods that led to the election of the new executives.

The NFSC were hosted to a grand reception later in the day, by Hon. John Nani, Commissioner of Environment, Delta State, who thanked the NFSC for their services to the country.

Next, the NFSC paid a visit to the oldest recreational outfit in West Africa, Sapele Athletics Club.

Members of the elitist club that was established in 1913, expressed gratitude over the visit while the executives of the club magnanimously bestowed a lifetime honorary membership of the club to Rev. Samuel Ikpea.

On his part, an elated Ikpea also declared that SAC has automatically become an affiliate of the NFSC.

The train of the NFSC moved into neighbouring Benin city, Edo State, for a scheduled media parley with the Edo State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

During the well attended interactive parley with the press, Rev. Samuel Ikpea expressed delight at the opportunity to give the press and the people of the state an update on the happenings in the club.

As well as, plans to reposition the NFSC, for better services to the development of Nigerian football and using improved supportership as a veritable platform.

On return to Lagos, Rev. Samuel Ikpea and Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, President-General of the NFSC, paid a scheduled visit to the corporate headquaters of its major sponsor, Globacom.

According to Ladipo, who led the delegation which included the 1st National Vice Chairman, Dr. Donatus Utoh, Secretary-General, Barrister Kunle Adeniyi, Public Relations Officer, Afeez Balogun and others, the visit was ostensibly to familiarize the management of the telecom giants with the newly-elected executives of the NFSC.

The Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Bjas Murthy, thanked the members of the NFSC for the visit.

He commended them for their immense contributions to Nigerian football adding that the visit would spur both parties to a better working relationship for the benefit of Nigerian football.

The week-long activities rounded off with an epochal thanksgiving service at the Assembly of Faithfuls Church, Maryland, Lagos.

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor Femi Ibironke, thanked God for the lives of members of the NFSC.

He also admonished them to be steadfast in the call to national duty and to remain prayerful and God fearing, at all times.

He particularly, prayed that God bless the fortunes of the Super Eagles in all of its matches as it bids to qualify for several forthcoming competitions.