Supporters Club uncovers plot by Okumagba to unleash violence in Uyo

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), in a statement released to the press in Lagos, claimed to have uncovered plans by some dismissed members of the club led by its former acting national chairman, Vincent Okumagba to disrupt proceedings as well as, unleashing violence on soccer fans when the Super Eagles confront South Africa in Uyo, next week.

According to the release signed by the Public Relations Officer of NFSC, Afeez Balogun, “it is important that members of the public are informed about the atrocities already committed by Okumagba, which he said is inimical to the general interest of Nigerian football.”

” It is a fact that Okumagba and his co-travellers have been parading themselves as members of the club, even when they have been dismissed from the club, ” Balogun stated.

” Can you imagine that these few group of people are known for their unpatriotic attitudes, which came to its height when they went on jubilating and dancing after Nigeria lost to Sudan at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, during the U20 AFCON qualifies. And this was to the chagrin of genuine soccer fans across the world, ” he added.

” We are equally armed with a litany of crimes and atrocities committed by Okumagba, which included forgery and fraud, and particularly, the submission of 43 fake bank statements for the procurement of visas to the Brazil Embassy. And presently, it is now a matter with the interpol. All these are damaging to the image of the country, “he further explained.

Continuing, Balogun said that in continuation of the nefarious and unpatriotic acts, Okumagba is planning to storm Uyo with a band of thugs and unruly people to cause violence in Uyo.

” We are calling on the authorities and security agencies to be on the watch for these people, in order to safeguard the image of the country, ” he said.

Earlier in the week, the NFSC, published a disclaimer in a national newspaper on the person of the embattled Okumagba.