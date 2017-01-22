Tambuwal warns fuel hoarders in Sokoto

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Sunday threatened to revoke the certificate of occupancy (C of O) of any petrol station whose owner is found hoarding the product.

Tambuwal, who inspected some fuel stations in Sokoto town, alleged that some fuel dealers were hoarding the product to cause artificial scarcity.

￼He said his government would commission a joint task force, to include officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), to fish out erring fuel dealers.

According to him, the task force has become necessary to ascertain that markers comply with laid down rules and regulations guiding their operations.

The governor’s threat followed the scarcity of petroleum products being witnessed in Sokoto town and environs in the last two weeks.

“The state government will not fold its arms and watch unscrupulous marketers hold the people to ransom.

“The supply of the commodity from the NNPC has not been altered.

“As such, no one should create artificial scarcity to burden the people,’’ the governor said.

Tambuwal, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, urged all those hoarding the commodity to quickly open their stations.

“The committee will go round and any filling station found hoarding fuel will face the full wrath of the law,’’ the governor said.

He, however, commended the management of one of the filling stations visited, SAK Petroleum, for discharging the commodity promptly and at official price.