Tears, eulogies as former Taraba gov, Suntai is buried

The remains of a former Governor of Taraba State, Danbaba Suntai, was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown, Suntai, Bali Local Government Area of the state amidst tears and eulogies.

Suntai, who was aged 55, died on June 28, in the United States where he was recuperating from injuries he sustained when a private aircraft he was flying crashed on October 25, 2012, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

He was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that prominent Nigerians, who were touched by the late governor’s kind gesture and leadership qualities, could not hold their tears as they gave their testimonies of his legacies.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State described the late Suntai as an epitome of humility, who had a great sense of humour and passion for the development of the state.

Ishaku also thanked all Nigerians, especially those who stood by the late governor during his trying moments.

In his remarks, Governor Ayodele Fayose, urged the people of Taraba to imbibe the virtues of Suntai.

Fayose said the people of the state should imbibe his virtues and continue to promote the good things he stood for in his lifetimes.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe said the late governor did well for the people of the state.

NAN reports that the funeral was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam.