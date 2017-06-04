Terror again in London as 3 men attack people with knives, van

London Bridge has been placed on lockdown amid reports of three men carrying knives attacking people and up to 20 have reportedly been struck by a van.

Armed police are at the scene in what is being described as a “major incident”, possibly a terrorist attack.

Witnesses described a white van mounting the curb and hitting as many as up to 20 people on the bridge.

The incident happened at 10.30pm on Saturday.

A cab driver on the bridge has reported he saw a stabbing man.

Members of the public have been warned to stay away from the area, and London Bridge station, a busy interchange connecting the Tube and rail networks, has been closed.

So far there has been no official statement from the Metropolitan Police other than a Twitter message posted at 10.28pm which stated: “We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed”.

However several eyewitness accounts have emerged which suggest there have been multiple casualties, with bodies strewn across the pavement.

Twitter uses have also reported a stabbing and shots being fired in the area, though too this remain unconfirmed.

It is not yet clear whether the government’s COBRA crisis command team has been informed of the alleged attack.

Scotland Yard said officers were at the scene and they would update with further information.

London Ambulance said multiple resources were attending the area.

According to eye witnesses several people are receiving emergency treatment after being stabbed. – Agency report.