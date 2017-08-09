Theft at Jonathan’s home: Court grants N7m bail to dismissed policeman

A Magistrate’s Court in Abuja yesterday granted bail in the sum of N7 million with one surety to a dismissed police officer, Musa Musa, who was arraigned for stealing former President Goodluck Jonathan’s property.

Musa was also charged for mischief and theft, contrary to Section 353,326 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The charge reads: “That you Musa Musa a dismissed police officer on July 5, 2017 unlawfully broke into the residence of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan situate at Gwarinpa within the jurisdiction of this honourable court and stole all the internal fittings, furniture, cloth, electrical fittings, water heaters, kitchen shelves, wardrobes, chandeliers, refrigerators, door and went further to steal canopies and hide same in the premises valued at N30 million belonging to the former president and thereby committed the above mention offences.”

After the charge was read, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

The defence counsel, Mr. Gabriel Egbule, applied for bail pending the conclusion of the case.

But, police prosecution counsel Mr. Stanley Nwodo opposed the bail application, saying that the case involved national security.

Nwodo said: “Bail should not be granted to the defendant because it involves national security. The accused will jump bail if granted and there is no provision of reliable sureties.”

He contended that granting bail would affect the trial of the case and contravene Section 1 of the ACJA.

After listening to both parties, Chief Magistrate Marbel Bello granted the defendant bail in the sum of N7 million with one surety.

“The surety should be a civil servant, who must be reliable.”

Chief Magistrate Bello adjourned the matter till October 3.