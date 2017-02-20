There’s a connection between polygamy, poverty, terrorism – Emir of Kano

The Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi has said that he would introduce a law prohibiting poor men from marrying more than one wife, saying there is a connection between polygamy, poverty and terrorism.

He said because muslims practice polygamous marriage, most poor men end up marrying up to four wives with as many as 20 children whom they sometimes don’t train in schools hence, some of them become thugs and terrorists.

The Emir gave the statement during a speech he delivered at a muslim gathering on Sunday.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano

“Those of us in the [mainly Muslim] north have all seen the economic consequences of men who are not capable of maintaining one wife, marrying four. They end up producing 20 children, not educating them, leaving them on the streets, and they end up as thugs and terrorists.”

The emir discussed different areas to be covered by the wide-ranging family law, which he said would be passed by the Kano state government.

“The law will address what Islam says on marriage, it will outlaw forced marriages, it will make domestic violence illegal, it will put in conditions that you need to fulfil before you can marry a second wife, it will spell out the responsibilities of a father beyond producing a child.”

“It is a big law which covers a whole range of issues from consent to marriage, to maintenance to divorce, to maintenance of children and inheritance. It will be the first time in northern Nigeria that a Muslim law on personal status will be codified.”