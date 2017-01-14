Tonto Dikeh’s marriage in crisis over alleged infidelity

There are indications that the 17-month-old marriage of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, to philanthropist, Oladunni Churchill, is allegedly heading for the rocks.

There were unconfirmed reports online earlier today that there was allegedly another woman in the picture.

Irrespective of the rumours, checks reveal that all is not well in Tonto’s relationship as she has removed her husband’s name, ‘Churchill’ from her Instagram page, fueling speculations that their marriage is indeed in crisis.

She also deleted the, “Yummy wife/mummy” tag she put on her Instagram.

Reports making the rounds also stated that the couple has ‘a small issue over infidelity.’

According to the report, the actress’ husband, Mr. Churchill is allegedly having an affair with his PA and had gone on a 3-week holiday with her in an African country.

But at the moment, there’s no official statement from the couple. – Daily Post.