Tony Nwoye wins Anambra APC guber primaries

Mr Tony Nwoye has emerged winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State.

In the just-concluded exercise, Mr Nwoye, a member of the House of Representatives scored 2,146 votes to defeat his nearest rival, Senator Andy Ubah who got 931 votes.

There were 11 aspirants who contested for the Anambra APC governorship ticket at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center in Awka, the state capital.

The results were announced on Sunday by the Chief Returning Officer, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State.

According to Governor Shettima, George Moghalu also polled 525 votes, Bart Nwibe scored 414, and John-Bosco Onunkwo scored 85 votes.

Other results include Madu Nonso – 21 votes, Nwike Patrick – 20, Obidigbo Chike – 22, and Okonkwo Donatus – 10.

Also, Uzor Obinna polled 17 votes and the only female candidate, Uchegbu Adaobi, got one vote while 31 votes were voided.

The exercise extended well over 24 hours, with delays in collation and eventual counting attributed to the late start in the process on Saturday.

Channels Television gathered that 5,430 delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state participated in the exercise.

The APC Chairman in the state, Mr Emeka Ibe, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the exercise, saying all the various stages were hitch-free.

He also commended the delegates for their conduct, as well as security agents and the media.

Ibe noted that the election was a shadow of what would play out on November 18, saying the party would take over the government of Anambra State.