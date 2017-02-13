Trump invites Buhari to Washington, promises new military deal against Boko Haram

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines February 13, 2017 0


President Muhammadu Buhari Monday afternoon spoke to President Donald Trump of the United States of America on telephone from London, United Kingdom.

The telephone converstaion was at the instance of the American President.

The development has apparently ended the rumoured death of President Buhari who is currently on medical vacation in London.

A statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina stated that “conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.”

The statement added that the “two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.”

It further stated that “President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.”

Trump “assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.”

The America President also invited Buhari to Washington “at a mutually convenient date.”

