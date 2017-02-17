LATEST NEWS
Australian envoy seeks closer ties with Enugu State - BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Sheriff PDP Chairman - Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Divisional Fire Officer of the State's Fire Service, Mr. Ambrose Okwor during the governor's unscheduled visit to the Service's headquarters in Enugu for an on -the -spot assessment of firefighting equipment and other facilities to ascertain its level of preparedness and efficiency in the event of any inferno in the State, yesterday - Trump will be impeached or forced to resign within weeks — Historian - Makarfi Vs Sheriff: PDP Chieftains converge on Port Harcourt for make-or-mar judgment - GTBank sponsors 2017 Lagos International Polo tournament - Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside (centre), greeting the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo during the first annual lecture of the online newspaper at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja...on Thursday. - Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left), with the High Commissioner of Australia to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Lehmann, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday - Court dissolves 25 years' marriage over infidelity, HIV positive wife - Police confirms one death in Borno suicide attacks

Trump will be impeached or forced to resign within weeks — Historian

Posted by: The Citizen in Global News February 17, 2017 0


donald-trump

Donald Trump’s presidency is likely to be the second shortest ever, a leading historian and author has claimed.

Prof. Ronald Feinman predicted that the former reality TV star will stay in the top job “between the 31 days of William Henry Harrison in 1841,” who died of pneumonia; and the “199 days of James A. Garfield in 1881”, who died 79 days after he was shot by an assassin “after terrible suffering and medical malpractice”.

Even if his time in office is “dragged out”, Feinman predicted that Mr. Trump is unlikely to last the 16 months and five days of 12th president Zachary Taylor, who died of a digestive ailment while Head of State in 1850.

The 20th century American history professor, who recently published a book about the unfortunate fates of US leaders, added that he thought the “Pence Presidency” was inevitable. He was referring to Mr Trump’s Vice President, Mike Pence, who would take over if Mr Trump was to leave the leadership.

In a blog post, he added that he thought it was likely that Mr Trump will be impeached or forced to resign in a matter of weeks.

His prediction comes shortly after the White House admitted the President was told several weeks ago that his National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had not told the truth about a telephone call with a Russian diplomat.

The news fuelled broader concerns about his closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the role his country may have played in helping Mr Trump’s election.

Professor Feinman, who teaches at Florida Atlantic University, suggested the businessman turned politician is more generally unsuitable for office.

“Many foreign policy professionals are shaking their head at Trump’s inappropriate behaviour and language every time he speaks in public, or issues a Twitter comment, and his instability and recklessness”, he said, citing Mr Trump’s decision to hold a security meeting over the North Korean missile test in a public space in earshot of other people as “a sign of his failure to act responsibly”.

“The fact that Vice President Mike Pence played a major role in pushing Flynn out is a sign that Pence is already asserting himself with Trump” he said, adding the vice President often appears uncomfortable with Mr Trump’s “freewheeling and careless behaviour”.

No US president has ever been successfully impeached, although an attempt was made to Bill Clinton but he was acquitted by the Senate.

Richard Nixon also resigned before he could be impeached for serious wrongdoing in the Watergate scandal.
Source: – The Independent.

 

 

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.