UBA celebrates Africa Day

The pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Plc, has joined the world to celebrate this year’s Africa Day across the 19 African countries of its operations with the theme Africa, the new Frontier.

At the bank’s head office in UBA House, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria, staff were ushered into the building with a rendition of traditional African music, with unique African themed decorations adorning the building.

The highlight of the day’s celebration was the crowning of the best dressed male and female in African attires, who emerged from votes cast by staff.

Three winners from both the male and female categories were given cash prices amounting to about N350,000, while the best dressed female, Mrs. Ebeano and Mr. Abdullahi were rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Seychelles.

Speaking while presenting the prizes to winners at the event, Deputy Managing Director, UBA Plc, Mr. Victor Osadolor, noted at the event that UBA is a core African bank that has continually supported the continent and remains proud of its African heritage.