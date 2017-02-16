Ugwuanyi insists contractors deliver quality work on infrastructures

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s determination to ensure that contractors executing government projects in the state deliver quality works that will stand the test of time to serve the people of the state.

The governor, who spoke through the Chairman of the Enugu State Urban Renewal Committee, Arc. Chris Offor during the committee’s inspection tour of some of the 35 infrastructural projects going on simultaneously across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, noted that the state government will continue to insist on adherence to work specifications.

Arc Offor said that it was only when quality jobs are delivered that the people of the state will enjoy the full benefits of the dividends of democracy, stressing that the government will not accept any substandard project, which he said undermines the noble vision of the administration.

The committee chairman expressed satisfaction with the quality and stages of work at the various sites visited, saying that the inspection tour was necessitated by the need to ascertain the extent of work and compliance to specifications by the contractors as well as ensure that the contractors deliver on time.

“This committee is guided by the standards set by the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the governance of the state. We won’t compromise on quality as that is at variance with the noble vision of this administration. So I urge the contractors to maintain the specifications in line with the contract terms”, Arc Offor said.

Also speaking, a technical member of the committee and state commissioner for science and technology, Engr. Greg Nnaji equally commended the level of compliance by the contractors and attributed it to the enabling environment provided by the state government in fulfilling its obligations to the contractors.

Some of the project sites visited include Onunwanebo-Ndiuno-Akpoga-Nike Road; Ibagwa-Amokp-Nike road; Ilukwe street; Asata road; Inyaba bridge, among others.