Ugwuanyi plans credit facilities for Enugu traders

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has disclosed that his administration is currently discussing with financial institutions, international corporations and other relevant organisations on ways and means of extending convenient lines of credit to traders in the state to assist them.

Ugwuanyi added that the government is also making efforts to upgrade the capacity of the Enugu State Marketing Company to arrange special import services for traders in the state in line with the policy trust of his administration.

The governor made the disclosures during an interactive meeting with the leaders of the 37 organised markets in the state held at the Government House, Enugu.

He stated that the meeting was convened at his behest “to show appreciation and express our gratitude for all the support and solidarity that you, along with teeming members of your associations, have continued to accord this administration since its inception.”

The governor noted that his administration was indebted to the traders for the resounding success of the Enugu Traders Empowerment Scheme launched early this year.

He promised that his administration will continue to take necessary actions that would better the lot of traders in the state, reassuring that “we will never allow anyone to subject traders in Enugu State to undue harassment, oppression or exploitation as they go about their legitimate businesses.”

“As we have always pointed out, the scheme is part of efforts that we are making to improve the lot of all members of the society- civil servants, professionals, traders, farmers, artisans etc- and to offer everyone the chance to create wealth and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment.

“We are particularly impressed with the efforts you made to mobilise traders in the state and sensitise them as to the purpose and benefits of the scheme. Indeed, the reception that we received from traders and the level of participation in all the places or markets we have so far visited to launch the scheme or conduct the lottery draws, have been overwhelming.

“We cannot also forget the historic and unprecedented rally that traders in the state, under your leadership and direction, held a few months ago, to show their appreciation for the scheme. The story of that rally is still being told across the country and it demonstrates the power and influence that market men and women can command in every land,” the governor said.