UK deports 83 Nigerians

Posted by: The Citizen in Latest News February 1, 2017 0


murtala-mohammed-international-airport

No fewer than 83 Nigerians are expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday (today) following their deportation from the United Kingdom.

Among those to be deported were residents whose documents had expired and prisoners whose terms of imprisonment were nearing completion.

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, South-West Zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the deportees were expected to be in the country at 5am.

He explained that they would arrive through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, adding that officials of the agency and other government workers were expected to receive them.

Farinloye said the prisoners would complete their jail terms in Nigeria.

He said, “We were informed that 83 Nigerians would be deported from the United Kingdom on Wednesday morning.  Some of the people affected are those who haven’t completed their prison sentences. They would be taken to Nigerian prisons to complete their terms. Although we cannot tell the various offences, we believe others could be drug-related and immigration problems.

“We expect that when they arrive in the country, we would be able to know the real reason for their deportation. The aircraft is expected to arrive in the country at 5am at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.”

